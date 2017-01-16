A murder trial has heard that a Calgary couple and their young grandson were killed and then taken to a rural property where they were burned.

The Crown told the jury that DNA evidence from Alvin and Kathy Liknes and five-year-old Nathan O’Brien – including a small piece of burned flesh – was found on the accused’s farm.

Douglas Garland faces three charges of first-degree murder.

Crown prosecutor Vicki Faulkner said Garland was acting on a long-held petty grudge against Alvin Liknes and had been meticulously planning the killings.

She said the boy was an unintended victim.

Garland was arrested after the couple and their grandson vanished from the couple’s Calgary home in June 2014.

An 11-man, three-woman jury started hearing evidence this morning. It’s expected that there will be between 50 and 60 Crown witnesses called in the trial, which is scheduled for five weeks.

Nathan had been at an impromptu sleepover with his grandparents after they held an estate sale before a move to Edmonton and then Mexico. When his mother arrived to pick him up the next morning, no one was home.

Police have said there was evidence of a violent encounter in the house, but they have not disclosed a motive.

Investigators combed through several properties surrounding the area near Airdrie, north of Calgary, where Garland lived before he was arrested and charged.

Garland had connections to the family. He had past business dealings with Alvin Liknes and Garland’s sister was in a common-law relationship with Liknes’s son.

Report Typo/Error