A burn barrel, which was found to contain human remains belonging to a murdered Calgary couple and their five-year-old grandson, is seen on a property where Douglas Garland lived in Airdrie, Alta., in this July, 2014, police handout image. (Calgary Police Service/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A burn barrel, which was found to contain human remains belonging to a murdered Calgary couple and their five-year-old grandson, is seen on a property where Douglas Garland lived in Airdrie, Alta., in this July, 2014, police handout image. (Calgary Police Service/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Court hears RCMP found blood, burning barrel at accused's farm Add to ...

CALGARY — The Canadian Press

A trial has heard that RCMP mounted what they thought was going to be a rescue mission at the home of a man charged in the disappearance of a Calgary couple and their five-year-old grandson.

Emergency response officers arrived at Douglas Garland’s farm days after Alvin and Kathy Liknes and Nathan O’Brien vanished in June 2014.

Court heard that police had hoped that the three were being held hostage and might still be alive.

A search of the property found no one although officers did find a black duffle bag containing handcuffs, a hunting knife and a baton.

Garland is on trial on three counts of first-degree murder.

An RCMP forensics expert says a search found a smouldering burning barrel and indications of blood near light switches inside two outbuildings on the farm.

