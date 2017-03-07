Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Douglas Garland is escorted into a Calgary police station on July 14, 2014. Edmonton police and federal corrections officials say they are investigating an attack on an inmate who has been identified by his lawyer as convicted triple murderer Douglas Garland. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press

Edmonton police and federal corrections officials say they are investigating an attack on an inmate who has been identified by his lawyer as convicted triple murderer Douglas Garland.

Edmonton Police Service spokeswoman Cheryl Sheppard says a man was taken to hospital just after 9 p.m. on Monday after an assault at Edmonton Institution, a federal maximum security prison.

The Correctional Service of Canada says the injured inmate was immediately evaluated by staff and taken to an outside hospital for treatment.

Garland’s lawyer, Kim Ross, told the CBC his client is in stable condition and was kept in hospital overnight.

Garland was attacked last month at the Calgary Remand Centre while awaiting transfer to federal prison, shortly after the 57-year-old was found guilty of killing Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien.

Garland was sentenced to life in prison with no chance at parole for 75 years.

Ross told CBC News Tuesday the correctional officers in Edmonton needed to make sure Garland was protected.

“They have to know he’s a security risk and they need to take steps to ensure his safety.”

