Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Edmonton police released this photo of the suspect. (Handout/Edmonton Police)
Edmonton police released this photo of the suspect. (Handout/Edmonton Police)

Edmonton police seek man who allegedly approached Muslim women with noose Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Edmonton police are looking for a man who allegedly approached two young women wearing hijabs, fashioned a noose in a rope he took from his pocket and said it was meant for them.

Investigators say the man then sang O Canada in front of the women when the incident happened Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, at the University light-rail transit station.

Police are looking for a suspect believed to be in his 60s.

Related: How should Toronto respond to hate? With calmness and solidarity

He wears glasses, has a thin build and has thinning grey hair.

They say a hate crime charge is possible.

Investigators have released a still taken from a video at the station, and they’re asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Edmonton man says racial slurs caught on tape 'not shocking' (CP Video)
 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular