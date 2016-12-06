Edmonton police are looking for a man who allegedly approached two young women wearing hijabs, fashioned a noose in a rope he took from his pocket and said it was meant for them.

Investigators say the man then sang O Canada in front of the women when the incident happened Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, at the University light-rail transit station.

Police are looking for a suspect believed to be in his 60s.

He wears glasses, has a thin build and has thinning grey hair.

They say a hate crime charge is possible.

Investigators have released a still taken from a video at the station, and they’re asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect.

