Alberta Health Services says it is notifying just over 1,300 patients of a privacy breach after a former employee accessed their files.

The health service says another 11,500 people will be notified by mail that their demographic information was also viewed inappropriately by the same person.

The service says the files were accessed between January 2004 and July 2015 through the electronic health record system.

It says the records weren’t altered.

Vice-president Francois Belanger says the service takes privacy incidents very seriously and it continues to educate employees about privacy.

Belanger says the breach is concerning but the vast majority of employees uphold patient privacy.

Report Typo/Error