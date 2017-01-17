The father of a man charged in the deaths of a couple and their young grandchild says his son was angry over some unpaid money.

Archie Garland told court in Calgary that his son, Douglas Garland, and Alvin Liknes seemed to get along well at first when they worked on developing an experimental pump for the oil and gas sector.

But he said the relationship soured and Liknes didn’t pay his son the money that he was owed.

“Alvin didn’t pay Dougie some money and that didn’t sit well,” he testified Tuesday.

He said he told his son it was “just a bump in the road” and “you can’t win them all” – but the anger lingered.

Douglas Garland, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien in 2014.

Garland’s father testified garbage on the farm was incinerated in a large burning barrel that wasn’t visible from the family home because it was protected by a hedge.

The trial heard on Monday that police found DNA evidence from all three victims on the farm and bits of bone and a tooth in the burning barrel.

Archie Garland said when the burning barrel got too full, it would either be taken to a dump or was just left on the ground.

Under cross-examination, he told defence lawyer Kim Ross that his son could be a bit of a loner.

“He had no friends, did he?” asked Ross.

“He didn’t have that many friends, no. He did have the odd one,” Archie Garland replied.

“I never ever seen him show violence to anybody.”

Doreen Garland painted a troubled portrait of her son who she said spent a year studying medicine at the University of Alberta, but quit after suffering some kind of a breakdown.

“He’s my son, I love him ... I think he’s an unhappy man,” she said. “He didn’t discuss his problems with me.”

Doreen Garland said she had returned home from a memorial service on June 30, 2014, when she turned on the TV news.

“The next thing that flashed on the screen was a picture of Mr. and Mrs. Liknes and their grandson,” she said.

Doreen Garland told her son that it looked as though the couple had taken Nathan.

“He said, ‘I don’t know. I don’t want to talk about the Likneses.’ He seemed to have lost interest in any dealings with Mr. Liknes.”

She said she didn’t notice any change in his demeanour.

Nathan was at an impromptu sleepover at his grandparents after an estate sale. The couple was planning to move to the Edmonton area and spend their winters in Mexico.

When the boy’s mother came the next morning, she found “pools of blood” and signs of a struggle.

The Crown alleges the three victims were violently snatched in the night and taken to a rural property where they were killed and their bodies burned as part of a years-long grudge against Alvin Liknes over the pump’s patent.

DNA belonging to Alvin Liknes and Nathan was found on a saw. Kathy Liknes’s DNA was found on meat hooks.

