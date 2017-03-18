Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Attendees wait for the doors to open at the Alberta PC Party leadership convention in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 17, 2017. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Attendees wait for the doors to open at the Alberta PC Party leadership convention in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 17, 2017. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

CALGRY, Alta. — The Canadian Press

A former organizer with Jason Kenney’s campaign has been charged with common assault at the Alberta PC party’s leadership convention.

Calgary police confirm Alan Hallman was charged after a disturbance was reported late Friday night at the party’s convention hall in the city’s downtown.

Police say Hallman had been detained by security by that time.

He was released on a promise to appear and no court date has been set.

Hallman says in a statement he regrets any inconvenience resulting from the incident and will work to resolve it quickly.

Hallman left Kenney’s campaign in January after he was suspended from the party for inappropriate Tweets.

