Former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice is among the four people who died in a plane crash in British Columbia.

The Globe and Mail has confirmed that Mr. Prentice was among the passengers of a Cessna Citation business jet that crashed north of Kelowna, B.C.

A team of investigators from the board was on its way to the scene of the crash near Kelowna.

Transportation Safety Board spokesman Bill Yearwood told the Canadian Press that the aircraft with four people on board went down at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday after taking off from Kelowna on a flight to Springbank airport, outside Calgary.

RCMP Coporal Dan Moskaluk confirmed police were alerted when the private business-style jet lost radar contact.

“Investigators located the crash site approximately four kilometres into a heavily wooded area east of Lake Country,” Moskaluk said in a news release.

The site of the crash was northeast of Winfield, about 18 kilometres north of Kelowna.

Yearwood did not have information about the names or hometowns of those aboard the small jet, or what might have caused the crash.

“We are organizing a team to deploy to the accident site,” he said.

Cpl. Moskaluk said the RCMP will continue to secure the crash site, awaiting the arrival of the Transportation Safety Board.

