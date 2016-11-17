A one-time candidate for the Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership has crossed the floor to the governing NDP.

Sandra Jansen, a Calgary member of the legislature, quit the Tory race last week. She said personal and online insults aimed at her progressive views had become intolerable.

She said the abuse peaked at a recent Tory policy convention when her nomination forms were vandalized and supporters of another candidate harassed her in the hallways.

Jansen, a two-term MLA, had openly indicated she was mulling whether to leave the Tory caucus and party.

She also accused leadership candidate Jason Kenney, a cabinet minister under former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, of bringing “Trump-style politics” to Alberta.

“I don’t believe that there has been anything moderate or pragmatic being offered or even being discussed by the people intent on taking over the Progressive Conservative Party of Alberta,” Jansen said Thursday.

Seeing the legacy of former Alberta Premier Peter Lougheed being “kicked to the curb by extremists who are taking over the PC party has been heartbreaking to me,” Jansen said.

“The tone that has been brought into Alberta politics belongs in our past,” she said.

“Most parties would describe themselves as big tent ... It wasn’t big enough to fit me and I was told that over and over.”

Premier Rachel Notley said Jansen has always been a voice for moderate and progressive politics.

“We share some very important values and priorities that serve Alberta well in government,” Notley said.

Notley said the province is facing challenging times and it’s important to pull together.

“We don’t divide ourselves from each other. We don’t call each other names. We don’t harass each other. We don’t try to pull each other down,” she said.

“We believe in inclusion, equality and diversity.”

Donna Kennedy-Glans, a former PC legislature member who had been vying for the top Tory job as well, also quit the race last week over concerns the party is moving too far right on social issues.

Kenney has said his campaign has exhibited “a positive and respectful tone since it began. Neither I, nor any member of our campaign team, has engaged in personal attacks against other candidates.”

He has suggested that people jabbed him in the chest and also shouted expletives at him at the policy convention, and that he has endured online attacks.

A committee overseeing the leadership race is investigating Jansen’s allegations.

Four candidates remain in the race: Kenney, PC MLA Richard Starke, former PC MLA Stephen Khan and Calgary lawyer Byron Nelson.

Kenney, a former Calgary MP, has polarized debate in the PC leadership race.

He is running on a promise to call for a membership vote to collapse the party, then seek to merge it with the right-centre Wildrose Party and create a new big tent conservative coalition.

The Wildrose is viewed as more socially conservative than the PCs, and both Jansen and Kennedy-Glans have said they worry Kenney is taking the PCs down the same path.

