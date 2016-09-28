A benefit concert held to raise funds in support of Fort McMurray residents devastated by wildfires last spring has received almost $188,000 in donations, volunteer organizers said Wednesday.

And they’re challenging Canadians to continue giving so that the $200,000 mark can be reached by Thanksgiving.

The funds from the #BackFortMac Concert were raised through a combination of sponsors, box office and donations, including from Kiefer Sutherland’s performance at the Toronto International Jazz Festival, also held June 27.

Proceeds have been donated to the Canadian Red Cross Alberta Fires Appeal, supporting families and individuals impacted by the wildfires. Ten per cent will be donated to the relief organization’s disaster readiness program.

Performers at the Roy Thomson Hall concert included a range of Canadian stars, such as Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo, soul singer Johnny Reid, classical/opera singer Measha Brueggergosman, rocker Alan Frew of Glass Tiger, classical guitarist Liona Boyd, tenor John McDermott and jazz singer Matt Dusk.

More than 80,000 people were forced from their homes on May 3 by the wildfire that ripped through the oilsands city.

To make a donation, visit www.BackFortMac.com.

