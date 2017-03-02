The Alberta government is going on a pipeline offensive and will intervene in any legal action aimed at slowing down the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, Premier Rachel Notley’s New Democrats announced in their Speech from the Throne on Thursday afternoon.

The government also announced a renewed focus on helping speed the approval of the Energy East pipeline, a plan to cut school fees by 25 per cent and the easing of restrictions on civil lawsuits by victims of sexual violence. However with the province facing a $10.8-billion deficit this year there was little indication of how it plans to deal with its ballooning debt.

“Creating jobs, diversifying our economy, building pipelines and making life more affordable for families, that’s your government’s focus,” Ms. Notley said in a statement. The throne speech was delivered by the province’s lieutenant governor, Lois Mitchell.

The $6.8-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion would almost triple the capacity of an existing pipeline running from Edmonton to the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby. The project was approved by the B.C. government in early January after Premier Christy Clark announced her province signed a nearly $1-billion revenue-sharing agreement with Kinder Morgan. The federal government signed off on the project in late 2016 after the pipeline was given the go ahead by the National Energy Board, provided 157 conditions were met.

Ms. Notley’s announcement that she will use the Alberta government to defend the pipeline places her in direct conflict with fellow New Democrats in B.C. who have rejected the project. B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan has pledged to “use every tool” to scuttle the pipeline expansion.

A number of environmental groups, mayors and aboriginal leaders have threatened legal action to block the pipeline. The City of Vancouver announced a court challenge in late February to quash the project.

With the provincial budget due on March 16, Ms. Notley said in a statement that her government will find ways to reduce government spending without jeopardizing any of the jobs or services supported by the province. After several years of recession the Alberta economy is expected to start growing again in 2017.

Report Typo/Error