Jane Fonda speaks as Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam looks on during a news conference for indigenous rights in Edmonton, Alta., on Jan. 11, 2017. (JASON FRANSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Jane Fonda speaks as Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam looks on during a news conference for indigenous rights in Edmonton, Alta., on Jan. 11, 2017. (JASON FRANSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

EDMONTON — The Canadian Press

Hollywood icon Jane Fonda is joining with Canadian aboriginal leaders to say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent approval of two oilsands pipelines is a betrayal of his promises to move on climate change.

Fonda told a news conference in Edmonton that the message of Trudeau’s first year is that you shouldn’t be fooled by good-looking Liberals.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs says the approval of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and Enbridge’s Line 3 left him bitterly disappointed.

Grand Chief Derek Nepinak of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says Trudeau has failed to live up to the promises he made at an international meeting in Paris on climate change in 2015.

Fonda toured the oilsands in northern Alberta on Tuesday to support indigenous leaders in their opposition to pipelines.

