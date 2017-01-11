Hollywood icon Jane Fonda is joining with Canadian aboriginal leaders to say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent approval of two oilsands pipelines is a betrayal of his promises to move on climate change.

Fonda told a news conference in Edmonton that the message of Trudeau’s first year is that you shouldn’t be fooled by good-looking Liberals.

Jane Fonda on Trudeau: Don't be 'fooled by good-looking Liberals' (The Canadian Press)

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs says the approval of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and Enbridge’s Line 3 left him bitterly disappointed.

Grand Chief Derek Nepinak of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says Trudeau has failed to live up to the promises he made at an international meeting in Paris on climate change in 2015.

Fonda toured the oilsands in northern Alberta on Tuesday to support indigenous leaders in their opposition to pipelines.

Report Typo/Error