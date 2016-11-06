Jason Kenney’s pledge to unite Alberta’s right-wing divided the province’s Progressive Conservatives as the six candidates running to lead the party took the stage together for the first time.

Five of the six candidates at Saturday’s leadership forum in Red Deer dismissed Mr. Kenney’s plan to merge the Tories with the official opposition Wildrose Party, they called it a promised shortcut to power that wouldn’t work. The sixth candidate was Mr. Kenney.

“I am proposing one way forward not everyone agrees with that, but I believe that what we need to do is listen to Albertans,” Mr. Kenney said as he defended the centrepiece of his campaign at the end of the two-hour forum. “Give this a shot.”

A former Conservative MP who held high-profile ministerial posts in Ottawa, Mr. Kenney entered the race in July to much fanfare. He announced he was running because uniting the two parties was the only way to win the next provincial election in 2019 and end Premier Rachel Notley’s time in power.

That campaign proposal was roundly criticized on Saturday evening in front of a sold-out crowd of 1,100.

“It’s a slogan, not a plan for the future of this province. We deserve a plan for a party in Alberta that’s more than a quest for power,” said Sandra Jansen, a Calgary-area MLA seeking the leadership.

“There are no quick fixes,” added Richard Starke, another MLA running.

While candidates could not speak directly to each other under the forum’s rules, that didn’t stop many from directing their comments at Mr. Kenney’s plan.

Many in the crowd watching the forum were wearing blue or camouflage hats emblazoned with “Unite Alberta” provided by Mr. Kenney. The former MP’s campaign undertook an organizational show of force on Saturday, bringing in three buses of youth delegates that helped steer the party toward rejecting any carbon tax during policy decision earlier in the day.

Mr. Kenney said he was harnessing his campaign’s widespread support after a summer-long tour of Alberta to show support for a unified conservative movement. He also brought former Prime Minister Stephen Harper to the convention.

“I welcome a healthy democratic competition. That’s what this is all about,” Mr. Kenney told reporters earlier in the day.

Mr. Kenney supporters also spoke against a resolution to give more power to the party’s board and president.

They also helped defeat a motion that would have prevented a party member from holding a membership in another party. Such a motion aids Mr. Kenney given he is seeking to join forces with the opposition Wildrose.

Mr. Harper, with Mr. Kenney beside him, spoke to the youth members in a closed-door meeting and then posed for pictures in a lineup that snaked out the door.

Mr. Kenney said the former prime minister asked how he could help and spoke to the delegates about the importance of uniting conservatives and “that Alberta is in trouble right now with the NDP.”

Leadership candidate Donna Kennedy-Glans questioned Mr. Kenney’s methods. She said party members have already voted to steer a centrist course of fiscal conservatism and social progressivism.

The Wildrose Party is fiscally and more socially conservative, and Ms. Kennedy-Glans suggested Mr. Kenney is steering PC Party policy to fit the Wildrose mould.

“There’s obviously something afoot here. We need all of us to mobilize the centre,” she told reporters.

“I think there are people here who haven’t held Progressive Conservative memberships for very long. And I think that some of those people have very social conservative values,” Ms. Kennedy-Glans said.

The other candidates in the race are former PC cabinet minister Stephen Khan and Calgary lawyer Byron Nelson. Wildrose leader Brian Jean has slammed the door on the idea of a merger, calling it a distraction from his goal of unseating the New Democrats.

– With files from the Canadian Press

