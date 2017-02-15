Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Justice Robin Camp is facing the possibility of dismissal after a review was triggered over his conduct at a sexual-assault trial.
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A Calgary judge who could lose his job after asking a sexual assault complainant why she couldn’t keep her knees together is asking for a judicial review in his case.

Justice Robin Camp wants to address the Canadian Judicial Council after the accused in the original trial was acquitted again in a retrial.

In court documents filed this week, Camp says the council refused his request to speak to the council, so he is asking the Federal Court to intervene.

A disciplinary panel of the council has recommended Camp lose his job after his controversial comments to the female complainant in the original sexual assault trial of Alexander Wagar.

Camp found Wagar not guilty, but the Appeal Court ordered a new trial and last month Wager was acquitted again.

Camp is currently waiting to see if the council will agree with the disciplinary panel’s decision and recommend that he be removed from the bench.

