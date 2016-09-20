Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Calgary’s c-train leaves the city centre on Jan. 28, 2010. (Chris Bolin Photography Inc. For The Globe and Mail)
Calgary’s c-train leaves the city centre on Jan. 28, 2010. (Chris Bolin Photography Inc. For The Globe and Mail)

Light-rail train derails during morning rush in Calgary; driver seriously hurt Add to ...

CALGARY — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The driver of a Calgary Transit train has been seriously injured in a derailment that happened during the morning rush.

The C-train derailed at the Tuscany station at about 7 a.m.

The above-ground station is at the end of the LRT system’s northwest line.

An early report from the fire department said five other people were on the train.

But a release from the City of Calgary says there were two passengers, who were assessed at the scene.

Carol Henke with the Calgary fire department says the train failed to stop at the end of the line and ran off the rails.

“We don’t know why at this point, but the C-Train did not stop at the designated stop and kept going and the track ends there,” Henke said. “The C-Train derailed because the track ended.

“It was the end of the line. It was the last stop northbound on that LRT line.”

Henke said firefighters needed hydraulic equipment to remove the driver from the wreckage.

“The driver was trapped and needed to be extricated by fire crews.”

EMS tweeted that the patient was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

'Can I get a yahoo?': Trudeau flips pancakes at Calgary Stampede (CP Video)
 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog