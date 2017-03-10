A 28-year-old man has been charged after a woman’s arms were broken in what police say was a road rage attack.

Police say a 34-year-old woman honked her horn as she was passing a car that was stopped on a residential street where she was trying to make a turn early Tuesday morning.

The car, described by police as a silver Pontiac Wave, followed her to a house.

When she got out of her vehicle, police say, the man ran up to her, striking her on both arms with a crowbar.

The woman was taken to hospital and underwent surgery.

Jared Matthew Eliasson is to appear in court on Monday on charges of attempt to commit murder, possess offensive weapon dangerous to public, and aggravated assault.

“No road rage is acceptable, but when you have a mother who was just on her way home after dropping off her husband at work when she encountered this violent individual, you know it gives us all pause in the police service,” said police spokesman Scott Pattison.

