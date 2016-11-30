Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Calgary C-Train leaves the city centre on Jan. 28, 2010. (Chris Bolin Photography Inc. For The Globe and Mail)
Calgary C-Train leaves the city centre on Jan. 28, 2010. (Chris Bolin Photography Inc. For The Globe and Mail)

Man dragged after fall from Calgary C-train in life-threatening condition Add to ...

CALGARY — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A man is in serious life-threatening condition after he fell beneath a light-rail transit train in Calgary and was dragged for about a block.

Police say the man, who is in his mid-20s, was hanging off the mirror of the C-train before he fell underneath it at a downtown-area station Tuesday afternoon.

He was conscious throughout the rescue effort, which took about 50 minutes and forced traffic to detour.

Stuart Brideaux, an emergency services spokesman, says the man suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

The official says hypothermia was a concern because of the time he spent lying on the cold pavement.

Brideaux also says it doesn’t appear he was trying to pull some type of stunt, but officials are still investigating.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Accused in Calgary killings should not be tried by media: Lawyer (CP Video)
 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog