A man is in serious life-threatening condition after he fell beneath a light-rail transit train in Calgary and was dragged for about a block.

Police say the man, who is in his mid-20s, was hanging off the mirror of the C-train before he fell underneath it at a downtown-area station Tuesday afternoon.

He was conscious throughout the rescue effort, which took about 50 minutes and forced traffic to detour.

Stuart Brideaux, an emergency services spokesman, says the man suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

The official says hypothermia was a concern because of the time he spent lying on the cold pavement.

Brideaux also says it doesn’t appear he was trying to pull some type of stunt, but officials are still investigating.

