A man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of an immigrant who was working at a gas station after being laid off from her engineering job.

Maryam Rashidi had only been at the Centex station in Calgary for a couple of weeks when she was killed while trying to stop a driver from taking off without paying for $113 in fuel.

Joshua Cody Mitchell, 22, swerved his truck after Rashidi climbed on the hood and ran over her when she fell off.

The Crown had urged the jury to deliver a second-degree murder verdict, because Mitchell should have known his actions would lead to Rashidi’s death.

“He was going to get away over her dead body. He had a murderous intent because the only way he could get past her was to go through her,” prosecutor Jonathan Hak said in his closing arguments.

The defence said Mitchell did not intend to kill the 35-year-old woman, so he should only be found guilty of manslaughter.

“The issue here is intent and did Mr. Mitchell intend to cause the death of Ms. Rashidi,” Ross said in his summation.

“Mr. Mitchell did not intend to cause the death of Ms. Rashidi nor did he intend to cause her bodily harm that he knew was likely to cause her death.”

Rashidi and her husband came to Canada from Iran in 2014 and both had engineering jobs before being laid off when the Alberta economy started to decline.

Juros deliberated for about 10 hours.

A sentencing date is to be set next Friday.

