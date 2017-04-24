A man and a woman have been charged in the death of a toddler whose body was found outside a church in Edmonton.

Joey Crier, who is 26, and Tasha Mack, who is 25, each face one count of second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, failing to provide the necessities and assault.

Crier is also charged with assault causing bodily harm.

They appeared in court this morning via closed-circuit television and the case was put over to May 8.

A Facebook group titled R.I.P. Anthony Joseph Raine has hundreds of posts and a GoFundMe page is raising money for the boy’s funeral.

The boy’s aunt, Brandi Raine, confirmed to The Canadian Press that police had informed the family it was Anthony who was found dead outside the Good

