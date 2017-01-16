A murder trial is to begin today for a man charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of an Alberta couple and their grandson.

Douglas Garland, 56, was arrested after Alvin and Kathy Liknes and five-year-old Nathan O’Brien vanished from the couple’s Calgary home in June 2014. Their bodies have not been recovered.

An 11-man, three-woman jury is to hear evidence from between 50 and 60 Crown witnesses in the trial, which is expected to last five weeks.

Nathan had been at an impromptu sleepover with his grandparents after they held an estate sale before a move to Edmonton and then Mexico. When his mother arrived to pick him up the next morning, no one was home.

Police have said there was evidence of a violent encounter in the house, but they have not disclosed a motive.

Investigators combed through several properties surrounding the area near Airdrie, north of Calgary, where Garland lived before he was arrested and charged.

Garland had connections to the family. He had past business dealings with Alvin Liknes and Garland’s sister was in a common-law relationship with Liknes’s son.

Family members say they are bracing themselves for the trial.

“It has been 2 1/2 years since Nathan, Alvin and Kathy were taken from us. Our pain has not lessened during this time,” said a statement from Rod and Jennifer O’Brien and other relatives issued last week.

“The next five weeks of this trial will be very difficult for us. We can only hope that at the end of this gruelling time we will find justice for Nathan, Alvin and Kathy.”

The family also expressed gratitude for the support it has received from the people of Calgary and from Canadians across the country.

Rod and Jennifer O’Brien are Nathan’s parents and Jennifer is the Liknes’s daughter.

Garland’s lawyer is relieved the trial is about to begin.

“We’re happy it’s getting under way. It’s been a long process for all parties involved, so we’re happy to get it moving,” said Kim Ross.

Ross said any decision on whether to call witnesses on Garland’s behalf will be made at the close of the Crown’s case.

Despite the amount of publicity the case has generated, it hasn’t posed any extra challenges during preparation, he said.

Ross said jurors were warned during selection that they weren’t to research background on the case or read any articles during the trial.

“Hopefully everybody abides by that.”

Report Typo/Error