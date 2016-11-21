Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Moraine Lake in Alberta’s Banff National Park. (Patrick Price/The Globe and Mail)

Moraine Lake in Alberta’s Banff National Park.

National Geographic names Banff National Park a top 2017 travel spot

BANFF, Alta. — The Canadian Press

One of Canada’s most popular national parks is getting more positive publicity.

National Geographic Traveler magazine has named Banff National Park in Alberta as one of the best destinations in the world to visit next year.

The magazine likes Banff so much it put a picture of iconic Moraine Lake in the park on the cover of its Best of the World issue.

The Rocky Mountain park is the only Canadian destination included on the list.

Tourism officials say they hope the attention will draw more visitors to the park.

The federal government is offering free admission to all national parks in 2017 to help mark Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Ice climbers narrowly escape grizzly attack in Banff National Park (CTVNews Video)
 

