Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks to reporters in Calgary on Oct. 4, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CALGARY — The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she’s troubled by anti-Muslim posters that appeared on the University of Calgary’s campus this morning.

The university says security removed 40 of the profanity-laced posters which call the religion barbaric and show what appears to be a burning Qur’an.

Last month, posters surfaced at the University of Alberta in Edmonton targeting Sikh people.

Notley says both incidents are unacceptable and she encourages people to speak out against that kind of hatred.

University of Calgary president Elizabeth Cannon says the posters don’t reflect the school’s inclusive, diverse and caring culture.

She says the university is working with police to find out who put up the posters.

