A state memorial has begun in Calgary for former Alberta premier Jim Prentice.

Prentice, who was 60, was killed in a plane crash earlier this month in British Columbia.

Federal and provincial politicians, including former prime minister Stephen Harper, are in attendance, as are friends and business colleagues.

Former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice dies in B.C. plane crash (BNN Video)

A table at the front of the Jubilee Auditorium displays a hockey jersey with the Alberta crest on it, a buckskin jacket, a cowboy hat and boots and several books.

The memorial began with a piped-in processional and members of the Black Otter Singers of the Siksika First Nation performed an aboriginal honour song.

People were lining up outside the auditorium hours before the service.

Doreen Brown and Shirley Koroluk arrived nearly three hours ahead of time.

The women volunteered on two Prentice campaigns — once when he ran for the leadership of Alberta’s Progressive Conservatives and again for his May 2015 provincial election campaign.

Brown says Prentice was an honourable person and treated his volunteers well, while Koroluk remembers him as a good friend.

Brown and Koroluk recalled that after the 2015 election loss to Notley’s NDP, Prentice invited volunteers to his home for a barbecue.

Prentice still had the potential to do great things, Brown said.

“In my heart, I always thought maybe there’s a chance he’s going to run again somehow and we’d get him back.”

Prentice and three other men were killed when a twin-engine Cessna Citation crashed shortly after takeoff from the Kelowna airport on Oct. 13.

Prentice, a former cabinet minister under Harper, had stepped aside from public life before entering provincial politics to take over as lead of the PC party in Alberta.

His final foray in the public arena as Alberta premier lasted about eight months and ended when the NDP toppled the Tories after more than four decades in power.

“Jim was a man who truly followed his convictions. He felt the call to serve for every success that he had in his own life. He saw that as an obligation to give back,” family friend Jason Hatcher said earlier.

“He had a strong sense of self and what was right and was prepared to stand up on those principles even if they weren’t always popular or easy. That is something that I think transcended his personal, his private and ultimately his public life and contributions.”

Also killed in the crash were optometrist Ken Gellatly, the father-in-law of one of Prentice’s daughters, Calgary businessman Sheldon Reid and former RCMP officer Jim Kruk, who was the pilot of the aircraft.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Report Typo/Error