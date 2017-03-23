Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Auctioneer Robert Bergevin auctions off chuckwagon driver Kurt Bensmiller during the annual Calgary Stampede Canvas Auction where businesses bid on sponsoring a chuckwagon driver for the upcoming Calgary Stampede, in Calgary, on March 23, 2017. (Todd Korol/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Auctioneer Robert Bergevin auctions off chuckwagon driver Kurt Bensmiller during the annual Calgary Stampede Canvas Auction where businesses bid on sponsoring a chuckwagon driver for the upcoming Calgary Stampede, in Calgary, on March 23, 2017. (Todd Korol/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Proceeds from Calgary Stampede chuckwagon auction up slightly Add to ...

Dan Healing

CALGARY — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

It came right down to the wire but the annual Calgary Stampede chuckwagon canvas auction just edged out the total raised a year ago.

Bidders pledged $2.42-million to win the right to advertise on canvas tarps on the 36 chuckwagons that will compete in 10 days of racing in July.

Last year’s auction raised just under $2.3-million, the worst showing since 2010, when it brought in $1.97-million.

The top bid of $110,000 bought rights on the wagon driven by 12-time champion Kelly Sutherland, the sentimental favourite because he is retiring after this year’s event.

The auction, considered a bellwether for Alberta’s oilpatch optimism, takes place as crude prices have been lingering below the US$50 per barrel mark, though nearly US$10 above what they were at this time last year.

The record year was 2012, when bidders pledged just over $4-million or an average of $112,000 for each rig.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular