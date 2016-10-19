A state funeral that will be open to the public will be held next week in Calgary for former Alberta premier Jim Prentice, who was killed in a plane crash last week in British Columbia.

A statement from the premier’s office says the service will be held Friday, Oct. 28 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium and will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Prentice was killed last Thursday when the twin-engine Cessna Citation jet he and three other people were in crashed shortly after takeoff from the Kelowna airport.

Also killed were Ken Gellatly, the father-in-law of one of Prentice’s daughters, and former RCMP officer Jim Kruk, who was piloting the aircraft.

Media reports have identified the fourth victim as Calgary businessman Sheldon Reid.

The Transportation Safety Board investigation into the crash is expected to take at least a year.

