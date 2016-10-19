Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A book of condolence for former Alberta premier Jim Prentice is on display at the MacDougal Centre in Calgary on Oct. 17, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A book of condolence for former Alberta premier Jim Prentice is on display at the MacDougal Centre in Calgary on Oct. 17, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

CALGARY — The Canadian Press

A state funeral that will be open to the public will be held next week in Calgary for former Alberta premier Jim Prentice, who was killed in a plane crash last week in British Columbia.

A statement from the premier’s office says the service will be held Friday, Oct. 28 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium and will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Prentice was killed last Thursday when the twin-engine Cessna Citation jet he and three other people were in crashed shortly after takeoff from the Kelowna airport.

Also killed were Ken Gellatly, the father-in-law of one of Prentice’s daughters, and former RCMP officer Jim Kruk, who was piloting the aircraft.

Media reports have identified the fourth victim as Calgary businessman Sheldon Reid.

The Transportation Safety Board investigation into the crash is expected to take at least a year.

Former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice dies in B.C. plane crash (BNN Video)
 

