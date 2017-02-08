RCMP are warning the public to avoid the town of Pincher Creek in southwestern Alberta while police deal with a potentially dangerous situation.

The Pincher Creek RCMP and the RCMP emergency response team say they’re attending a call in the town of about 3,600.

Cpl. Laurel Scott says the situation is fluid and few details are available.

Scott says there is a school nearby — the Livingstone Range School Division and local Catholic school division closed their schools.

A post on the town’s website says a portion of downtown is blocked off and the town office, swimming pool and community centre are closed for the day.

Pincher Creek is about 215 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

Report Typo/Error