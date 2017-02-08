RCMP are warning the public to avoid the town of Pincher Creek in southwestern Alberta while police deal with a potentially dangerous situation.
The Pincher Creek RCMP and the RCMP emergency response team say they’re attending a call in the town of about 3,600.
Cpl. Laurel Scott says the situation is fluid and few details are available.
Scott says there is a school nearby — the Livingstone Range School Division and local Catholic school division closed their schools.
A post on the town’s website says a portion of downtown is blocked off and the town office, swimming pool and community centre are closed for the day.
Pincher Creek is about 215 kilometres southwest of Calgary.