The lead investigator in a Calgary sexual assault case that prompted a judicial hearing over the judge’s controversial comments says there was an immediate hit at the national DNA databank identifying the accused.

Alexander Scott Wagar, who is 29, was acquitted of sexual assault in 2014 by Justice Robin Camp, who decided the man’s version of events was more credible.

Court transcripts show Camp questioned the 19-year-old female complainant’s morals and asked why she couldn’t keep her knees together.

In testimony at the retrial before a judge alone, police Det. Perry Patzwald has testified that DNA evidence taken from the complainant’s jeans was tested and identified as Wagar’s.

Wagar’s lawyer has noted that the evidence did not deal with intent and only suggested a sexual encounter had taken place.

The alleged victim is scheduled to take the stand today and the accused is to testify Tuesday.

