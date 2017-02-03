Later this year, Calgary will see two by-elections in adjacent seats in the city’s south, prompted by the resignations of Stephen Harper and Jason Kenney. While neither riding was close in the 2015 federal election – Mr. Harper won Calgary Heritage by 38 percentage points, and Mr. Kenney won Calgary Midnapore by 44 – there are good reasons to believe the contests can tell us a lot about the state of federal politics in the province.

The Liberals are on a high in Calgary, having won two seats in the last federal election and narrowly missing out on a third. The pair of seats, which include federal cabinet minister Kent Hehr (Calgary Centre), were the federal party’s first victories in the city since 1968.

By-elections can be strange beasts. Parties aren’t burdened by having to run a national campaign and can focus their efforts on a handful of ridings all at once. The Green Party has often scored surprisingly large vote shares when able to concentrate on one riding at a time. Voters also have a unique chance to pass judgment on a party without risking a change in government, and sometimes large swings in voter preferences can happen.

During the previous Parliament, two Alberta by-elections in safe Conservative seats had swings large enough, if repeated, to make Calgary Heritage and Calgary Midnapore competitive. In 2012, a by-election in Calgary Centre turned a 40-percentage-point margin for the Conservatives over the Liberals in 2011 into a narrow, four-percentage-point win for the party in a competitive three-way contest. Similarly, in 2014, Fort McMurray-Athabasca saw Brian Jean’s 59-percentage-point margin collapse to a much narrower 11-percentage-point win for Conservative David Yurdiga.

There is even a precedent for governments gaining seats from opposition parties early on in their terms. In the first two terms of the Harper government, the party gained five seats in by-elections, including a pair from the opposition Liberals and another pair from the Bloc Québécois.

Could this happen again? The Liberals do seem to have missed a chance to make Mr. Harper’s former seat interesting, when former Conservative MP Lee Richardson, who had previously represented Calgary under both Brian Mulroney and Mr. Harper, decided against running for the Liberals.

Beyond this missed opportunity, there are ultimately two signs pointing against the Liberals being able to overturn the large Conservative margins in these ridings. First, the polling situation in the province has remained unchanged since the federal vote. In 2015, 60 per cent of Albertans voted Conservative, while a quarter supported the Liberals; the latest poll released by Forum Research indicates that Conservative support in Alberta is at 61 per cent, while Liberal support is at 24. This provincewide margin would have to close substantially for these two Calgary seats to become competitive.

Second, Calgary’s political geography adds its own challenges. As much as Calgary might have a reputation for being a conservative city, the south of Calgary is more strongly so than either the downtown area or the north.

While most evidence indicates the Tories will almost certainly retain both seats, the by-election results can still teach us a few things about the state of the federal parties in the province.

One thing to watch for will be the New Democrats’ performance. In the Medicine Hat by-election last October, the NDP fared abysmally, dropping from third in 2015 to winning a mere 1 per cent of the vote and finishing fourth, behind even the Christian Heritage Party. The Liberals, meanwhile, improved their vote share from 18 percentage points to 26.

A second item of interest will be the vote share of the Liberals. Will Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s approval of pipeline projects at the end of last year pay off with Calgarians? If the party can improve its performance in these two south Calgary seats by either taking votes from the NDP or gaining votes from the Conservatives, it could give hope to the Liberals that they could improve on the four seats they won in the last federal election by potentially picking up more competitive seats in the city in 2019. If not, it suggests that their Alberta campaign still has some way to go.

Paul Fairie is a political scientist based in Calgary.

