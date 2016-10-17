Police are looking into possible hate crimes after vandalism at two Calgary Islamic facilities.

The Muslim Council of Calgary says members of the Ranchlands Mosque discovered Saturday morning that an outer glass window of the building had been broken.

Last week, an Islamic centre in the Queensland neighbourhood was vandalized and a copy of the Qur’an set on fire.

Recently, anti-Muslim posters were placed on doors throughout the University of Calgary campus, and anti-Islam pamphlets were dropped in mailboxes at homes in the northwest communities of Hillhurst and Sunnyside.

Syed Mohiuddin, a council director, says the vandalism is troubling.

In an attempt to deter future incidents, the organization has installed security cameras outside the Ranchlands facility.

“It’s like a natural reaction that the people were really, really shocked to see what has happened,” said Mohiuddin. “We never expected it because we have been very outgoing and outreaching people ever since we were here.”

“Members of our society are now feeling a bit worried that there’s been a sequence of events,” said Mansour Shouman, a council director.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, the Ranchlands Mosque will welcome Calgarians to a public open house.

The Islamic Association of Northwest Calgary will provide food from around the world to encourage dialogue and allow non-Muslims an opportunity to experience religious activities that occur within Islamic centres.

“The end game is that we all need to talk and we all need to live together,” said Shouman. “There’s no place for hate amongst anyone here.”

There is no word of arrests being made in either vandalism case.

