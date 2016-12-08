The Calgary Zoo says seven of its Humboldt penguins drowned in their holding area.

Jamie Dorgan, director of animal care, says an investigation has begun to try to figure out what happened.

There were a total of 22 birds in the Humboldt colony.

Humboldts live off the coasts of Chile and Peru, and weigh no more than about six kilograms when fully grown.

The zoo has three other species of penguins, including kings, gentoos and rockhoppers.

The zoo has made headlines in the past over the deaths of its animals, including an otter, a giant capybara, a caribou calf and stingrays.

