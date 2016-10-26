Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Fentanyl pills are pictured in an undated photo. (Alberta Law Enforcement Response)
Fentanyl pills are pictured in an undated photo. (Alberta Law Enforcement Response)

Southern Alberta police seize hundreds of fentanyl pills in drug busts Add to ...

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Hundreds of fentanyl pills have been seized and five people, including an alleged gang member, are facing charges after separate drug busts in southern Alberta.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team says a total of 777 pills were found over the past two weeks as part of an effort to limit the supply of fentanyl hitting the streets of Lethbridge.

Investigators say that on Oct. 13, team members seized 193 pills, cocaine and a loaded handgun from two homes and two vehicles in the city.

Alleged Mad Cowz gang member Corey Amyotte, who is 29, and associates Ali Zalfo and Jerry Bull were arrested on 32 charges relating to drugs and firearms offences.

The following Thursday, officers seized 584 fentanyl pills and arrested two suspects during a vehicle stop in Aldersyde, about 40 kilometres south of Calgary.

William Hatch, who is 33, and Awet Abraha, who is 28, were arrested and charged with six drug-related offences.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Life lost: One mother's tragic slide into fentanyl addiction (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog