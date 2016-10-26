Hundreds of fentanyl pills have been seized and five people, including an alleged gang member, are facing charges after separate drug busts in southern Alberta.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team says a total of 777 pills were found over the past two weeks as part of an effort to limit the supply of fentanyl hitting the streets of Lethbridge.

Investigators say that on Oct. 13, team members seized 193 pills, cocaine and a loaded handgun from two homes and two vehicles in the city.

Alleged Mad Cowz gang member Corey Amyotte, who is 29, and associates Ali Zalfo and Jerry Bull were arrested on 32 charges relating to drugs and firearms offences.

The following Thursday, officers seized 584 fentanyl pills and arrested two suspects during a vehicle stop in Aldersyde, about 40 kilometres south of Calgary.

William Hatch, who is 33, and Awet Abraha, who is 28, were arrested and charged with six drug-related offences.

