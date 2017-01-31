Tensions are flaring in the Wildrose Party over its leader’s strategy to unite Alberta’s conservatives under a single banner, with his opponents arguing he deviated from a plan that brought caucus peace last week.

The internal battle centres on statements Brian Jean made last Thursday and Friday. The Official Opposition leader first released a video saying he would run for the leadership of a united right-wing party, should Wildrose members agree to team up with their more moderate rivals in the Progressive Conservative Party. Everyone, he said, would be treated equally.

On Friday, Mr. Jean told reporters that under his plan, Tories would have limited voting rights as both sides shaped what an enlarged conservative outfit would look like.

Now, Wildrose insiders say caucus members are at odds over Mr. Jean’s more detailed comments. The original agreement, according to sources, was designed to start a third party rather than just absorb PC members. Two of Mr. Jean’s Friday points have emerged as key concerns: the tiered voting structure as members designed the new entity, and that the existing Wildrose Party will serve as the main vehicle for the party, albeit under a new name.

“Let’s let [Wildrose] members decide that,” Drew Barnes, a Wildrose Member of the Legislative Assembly representing Cypress-Medicine Hat, said Monday.

“If we’re going to do something that’s the best for Albertans, that will give the best results and the longest-term chance of success, I think a clean slate is a way to start.”

The PCs elect a new leader in March and the leadership race has morphed into a referendum on reunification with their more conservative rivals in Wildrose. Mr. Barnes said he is not entirely sold on unification, and even Mr. Jean’s prepared remarks on Thursday surprised him.

“I thought the intention was to stay out of the PC race,” he said. He believes, however, debate inside caucus is healthy.

Other senior Wildrose insiders are not as conciliatory. Caucus members, two sources said Monday, backed Mr. Jean’s Thursday announcement, under the impression the proposal gave all conservatives an equal voice and a fresh start. (They concede the intent was to keep Wildrose’s legal framework, but only to preserve its finances. The sources believed the plan was to essentially form a third party, save for legal small print.) As part of the internal negotiations, sources said, Mr. Jean agreed to back off suggesting his party co-operate – but not join hands – with the PCs in the next election and beyond.

“The peace that came over the Wildrose caucus lasted 24 hours,” one source said.

The co-operative ideas included not competing against the PCs in certain ridings, playing nice in the legislature, or acting as a coalition. Mr. Jean’s comments on Friday, sources said, caused a stir because those in favour of healing conservative wounds believe the PCs are likely to reject a proposal that gives existing Wildrose members more power than their potential partners.

Jason Nixon is the Wildrose MLA for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain. He said that while Mr. Jean’s comments caused “confusion,” caucus is not in the midst of a revolt.

“I have not heard from anybody in caucus … that has said they are ticked off or mad,” he said. “I’ve heard from many caucus members who [are] excited to be moving forward with our membership about this issue.

“The membership of both parties will be in the driver’s seat and will be treated equally and fairly.”

Jason Kenney, the former federal Conservative cabinet minister who is not an Alberta MLA, is campaigning for the PC leadership on a promise to seek a unity deal with Wildrose. He wants to dissolve both parties and erect a third tent. His two remaining rivals want to keep the PCs independent.

Mr. Kenney appears to be leading the PC race, and Mr. Jean’s Thursday announcement essentially challenges him for the top spot, should the members of both parties favour coming together.

It is unclear how many members have turned against Mr. Jean.

“The caucus is split,” another Wildrose insider said. “There’s no doubt about it.”

Mr. Jean’s plan, if approved by PC and Wildrose members, calls for a leadership race this summer, with the expectation that a rebranded Wildrose Party would return to the legislature in the fall. Mr. Kenney’s strategy, which also needs approval from members of both parties, waits until this forthcoming winter for a leadership race. He envisions a new party challenging the NDP in the next election.

The NDP ended more than four decades of PC rule in the 2015 election. Wildrose was in shambles going into the race after its previous leader and a handful of members crossed the floor to join the then-ruling PC government. Mr. Jean rescued the party, leading it to its strongest position since its inception 10 years ago. On Thursday, he said any unification deal would mean conservatives would be on equal ground.

“We must recognize that all the members, both Wildrose and PC, must be treated and respected as equals,” Mr. Jean said in his Thursday statement. While this was meant to calm factions within the party, the pitch was not entirely effective.

“I don’t think there was peace last week,” Mr. Barnes said. “There was disagreement last week on what should come out.”

