A major study of air quality in a northern Alberta indigenous community surrounded by oilsands development says there is a chance that ongoing exposure to airborne chemicals may be affecting human health.

The study by Alberta Health and the province’s energy regulator has found more than a dozen chemicals that push past health and odour thresholds at least some of the time in Fort McKay.

Chemicals found to exceed odour and health limits include poisons such as hydrogen sulphide and carcinogens such as benzene.

The report calls for increased air monitoring and better responses to smell complaints.

It also calls for more research on the sources of the contaminants and their possible impacts.

Fort McKay, north of Fort McMurray, is circled by seven different oilsands mines within 30 kilometres.

