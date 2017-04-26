A tentative agreement is now on the table between Alberta teachers and school board representatives.

The two parties have signed a memorandum of agreement, completing the first step of the updated collective bargaining process.

According to a government news release, details are still confidential and will not be released until it’s been ratified.

Once that’s done, the contract will apply to all teachers in public, separate and francophone school authorities, who will bargain on local matters after ratification.

Alberta Teachers Association members will vote online on whether or not to approve the document while school board representatives will vote on May 24.

“We believe that we have reached an agreement that offers significant value for teachers and for public education,” said ATA president Mark Ramsankar in a statement.

“Within it are some very important measures to enhance the conditions of practice for teachers that will allow them greater opportunity to focus on meeting the needs of their students.”

