RCMP say two American snowshoers are presumed to have died in an avalanche near Lake Louise in Banff National Park.

Police say the two people from Boston did not check out of their hotel Tuesday and their vehicle was found at a trail head on the Icefields Parkway.

Parks Canada says safety specialists found snowshoe tracks leading to avalanche debris with no tracks coming out.

A helicopter that flew over the area picked up signals from two radio transceiver’s that leads them to believe that the two people are buried in the snow.

Parks Canada says the avalanche danger is so high in the area that they can’t send in a team to conduct what they are calling a recovery operation.

RCMP say the families of the missing people have been notified and their identities will not be released.

