The University of Alberta has removed disturbing racist posters aimed at people who wear turbans.

Twelve of the posters were found on the Edmonton campus, including one at the university’s main library.

The posters feature a picture of a Sikh man, profanity about turbans and a statement calling on people from so-called third-world cultures to leave Canada.

University president David Turpin says the university is open to all people and takes pride in the strength of its diverse community.

The World Sikh Organization of Canada condemned the posters, saying it doesn’t believes the racist views are shared by the university or people in Edmonton.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan – who is Sikh – posted a message on social media saying he is proud to be a Canadian, proud of his service to Canada and proud of his turban.

