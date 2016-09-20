Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The University of Alberta campus is pictured in Edmonton, Alta., on Aug. 26, 2016. (CODIE MCLACHLAN/Codie McLachlan for the Globe an)
The University of Alberta campus is pictured in Edmonton, Alta., on Aug. 26, 2016. (CODIE MCLACHLAN/Codie McLachlan for the Globe an)

University of Alberta removes ‘disturbing’ racist posters from campus Add to ...

EDMONTON — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The University of Alberta has removed disturbing racist posters aimed at people who wear turbans.

Twelve of the posters were found on the Edmonton campus, including one at the university’s main library.

The posters feature a picture of a Sikh man, profanity about turbans and a statement calling on people from so-called third-world cultures to leave Canada.

University president David Turpin says the university is open to all people and takes pride in the strength of its diverse community.

The World Sikh Organization of Canada condemned the posters, saying it doesn’t believes the racist views are shared by the university or people in Edmonton.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan – who is Sikh – posted a message on social media saying he is proud to be a Canadian, proud of his service to Canada and proud of his turban.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Edmonton man says racial slurs caught on tape 'not shocking' (CP Video)
 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog