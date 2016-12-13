Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo’s Fardos neighbourhood on December 13, 2016, after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters. Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. AFP/Getty Images

The Syrian army is routing rebels from their ever-shrinking territory in Aleppo, sparking a mass flight of civilians and insurgents in bitter weather. The United Nations is calling it a “complete meltdown of humanity”. A military source said the last rebel pocket could fall “at any moment”.

The United Nations, citing reports, said Syrian soldiers are executing civilians. The Syrian army has denied carrying out killings or torture among those captured. Russia said it was rebels who had “kept over 100,000 people as human shields”.

Russia has rejected calls for an immediate ceasefire as concern grew over the fate of civilians. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists Tuesday that “we are tired of hearing this whining from our American colleagues in the current administration that we need to immediately halt military action.”

Behind those fleeing was a wasteland of flattened buildings, concrete rubble and bullet-pocked walls, where tens of thousands had lived until recent days under intense bombardment even after medical and rescue services had collapsed.



Rupert Colville, spokesman for the U.N. office, said the rebel-held area was “a hellish corner” of less than a square kilometer, adding its capture was imminent.

The spokesman for the civil defense force in the former rebel area of Aleppo said rebels now controlled an area of less than three sq km. “The situation is very, very bad. The civil defense has stopped operating in the city,” he told Reuters.

A surrender or withdrawal of the rebels from Aleppo would mean the end of the rebellion in the city, Syria’s largest until the outbreak of war after mass protests in 2011, but it is unclear if such a deal can be struck by world powers.

The Syrian army and its allies could declare victory at any moment, a Syrian military source said, predicting the final fall of the rebel enclave on Tuesday or Wednesday, after insurgent defenses collapsed on Monday.

Syrian government forces walk in Aleppo’s newly captured Al-Kalasseh neighbourhood in the eastern part of the war torn city on December 13, 2016. After weeks of heavy fighting, regime forces were poised to take full control of Aleppo, dealing the biggest blow to Syria’s rebellion in more than five years of civil war. GEORGE OURFALIAN/AFP PHOTO

Reports of executions

Amnesty International says a U.N. report that said scores of civilians were “extrajudicially executed” in Aleppo points to apparent war crimes.

The rights group made an “urgent plea” Tuesday for all parties to the conflict to protect the civilian population in the city, where government forces are on the verge of defeating rebels.

The group called the global inaction toward what is happening in Aleppo “shameful.”

Earlier in the day, the U.N. human rights office said it has received reports that pro-government forces killed at least 82 civilians as they entered the last remaining rebel strongholds.

Lynn Maalouf, deputy director for research at Amnesty’s Beirut office, says the reports that civilians, including children, “are being massacred in cold blood in their homes by Syrian government forces are deeply shocking but not unexpected.”

Amnesty International called for all parties to the conflict to grant safe passage to civilians wishing to flee the fighting.

Breakdown of diplomacy

Hopes for a last-ditch deal to end the fighting by withdrawing fighters also seemed in doubt, with Moscow rejecting calls for an immediate ceasefire as concern grew over the fate of civilians.

Turkish and Russian officials will meet on Wednesday to examine a possible ceasefire and opening a corridor, a senior Turkish official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

But Moscow, the Syrian government’s most powerful ally, rejected any immediate call for a ceasefire. “The Russian side wants to do that only when the corridors are established,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Russia says it is fed up with calls from the United States to halt the fighting in Aleppo, where government forces are on the verge of driving rebels from their last remaining enclave in the northern city.

Lavrov said that while urging Russia to halt military action, the U.S. did nothing to separate moderate rebels from “terrorists” in Aleppo. He also criticized Western governments for what he said were “untrue” accusations that Russia was blocking aid convoys to Syria.

His remarks, made during a visit to Serbia, were carried by the Russian news agency Interfax.

Russia is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad and has been carrying out airstrikes in support of his forces for more than a year.

Timeline of key events

2011: Violence breaks out in Syria

In March 2011, mass demonstrations break out in the Syrian capital Damascus demanding political reform, civil rights and the release of political prisoners, soon spreading to other cities. Aleppo has a few small protests.

2012: Rebels take parts of Aleppo

In early 2012 rebels take control of the rural areas northwest of Aleppo city, besieging the Minnegh military air base and the largely Shiite towns of Nubl and Zahra.

Protesters in Aleppo are shot at for the first time in July 2012 and rebels start to fight for the city itself. Poorer eastern districts quickly fall to the insurgents. Fighting in the Old City damages much of the historic covered market.

2013: Rebel gains cut Aleppo-Damascus highway

Rebels cut the main highway from Aleppo to the south, forcing government forces to use a longer, alternative route to reach it from the capital.

The western, government-held half of Aleppo comes under almost complete siege as rebels briefly also cut the alternative route. But in October government and allied forces retake it and strengthen their position.

2014: Rebels and government consolidate positions



The government’s control of the skies starts to show as it increasingly uses jets and helicopters to strike rebels.

2015: Big rebel gains; Russia intervenes

A series of rebel advances puts the government under pressure in northwest Syria, where Aleppo is located. But in October 2015 the first Russian air strikes take place and swiftly put the rebels onto the back foot.

2016: Siege and bombardment of East Aleppo

February advances by the army and allies with Russian air support cut the most direct road from Turkey to rebel-held east Aleppo, recapturing Minnegh airbase, ending the rebels’ siege of Nubl and Zahra and putting pressure on insurgent supply routes.

On 27 July government forces fully encircle eastern Aleppo for the first time, but the siege is broken 10 days later by a rebel counterattack on the Ramousah district that briefly opens a perilous way into eastern Aleppo from the south.

Russian air power and Shi’ite militias from Iraq and Lebanon help the army recapture Ramousah on Sept 8, firmly re-encircling the rebel enclave. On Sept 22, the heaviest air strikes in months hit east Aleppo and the government announces a new offensive to retake it.

After weeks of intense bombardment, in which many hospitals and other civilian infrastructure are hit, Russia and Syria’s government declare a pause in their campaign on Oct 18, urging rebels and civilians to quit east Aleppo.

A last rebel offensive aimed at breaking the siege begins on Oct 28 from the countryside to the city’s west, but after making some progress in the first two days, it loses momentum and all gains are reversed within a week.

Intense air strikes resume against east Aleppo on Nov 15, putting all hospitals out of action by Nov 19. On Nov 28, pro-government forces take the northern part of the rebel sector in a sudden advance that reduces its size by more than a third.

Another swift advance on Dec 5 and 6 brings the al-Shaar district and much of Aleppo’s historic Old City under government sway, leaving the rebels trapped in a small southern portion of their former enclave.

On Dec 12, the army makes a series of new advances after taking the Sheikh Saeed district after days of intense fighting and under a heavy aerial bombardment, leaving rebels stuck in only a tiny part of the city.

