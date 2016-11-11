Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Different types of marijuana are displayed at Sparc Dispensary Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in San Francisco.
Different types of marijuana are displayed at Sparc Dispensary Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in San Francisco. Canada's effort to craft a legalized marijuana regime could be boosted by the move of four more U.S. states to approve recreational use of the drug, says a Halifax law professor. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

VICTORIA

The Canadian Press

The public may be used to seeing ice cream carts or beer carts at events on hot summer days, but not carts selling illicit substances.

Victoria Police say they arrested a man pedalling a marijuana cart that was decorated with the name “420 Delivery” in large type on the sides. The number 420 is a widely used code term for marijuana use.

Officers noticed the man pedalling through the city’s downtown core last week.

Police say the 22-year-old man in charge of the vending cart was found in possession of 150 grams of marijuana.

The man was released on a promise to appear in court next month.

Police are recommending charges of one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

