The public may be used to seeing ice cream carts or beer carts at events on hot summer days, but not carts selling illicit substances.

Victoria Police say they arrested a man pedalling a marijuana cart that was decorated with the name “420 Delivery” in large type on the sides. The number 420 is a widely used code term for marijuana use.

Officers noticed the man pedalling through the city’s downtown core last week.

Police say the 22-year-old man in charge of the vending cart was found in possession of 150 grams of marijuana.

The man was released on a promise to appear in court next month.

Police are recommending charges of one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Report Typo/Error