British Columbia’s auditor general has rapped the province for dropping its public reports on a commission of inquiry that reviewed the disappearances of 67 women – some of them victims of serial killer Robert Pickton – from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Carol Bellringer says the tragedies continue to affect families and communities and the government must continue to keep British Columbians informed of its progress meeting the inquiry’s more than 60 recommendations.

She says the government stopped providing public progress reports in 2014, two years after former attorney general Wally Oppal tabled his report.

Oppal’s report detailed systemic police failures that allowed Pickton to target sex workers and recommended support for families of victims.

Bellringer’s report says the government has established a compensation fund for the children of victims, but has made little progress helping their families.

Bellringer says the government has yet to appoint a new champion for the safety and security of vulnerable women since the resignation of former lieutenant-governor Steven Point from an advisory committee three years ago.

Report Typo/Error