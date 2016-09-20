Friends and advocates are questioning police actions related to Deanna Desjarlais, who went missing in April and whose family recently learned her body had been found in the Lower Mainland.

Despite family pleas on social media, neither the Vancouver Police Department nor the RCMP issued a missing person’s release with Ms. Desjarlais’s photo after she was reported missing this past spring, said Angela Marie MacDougall, director of Vancouver-based Battered Women’s Support Services.

“The only report that I received … the first one I got was September 1,” said Ms. MacDougall, who is also a member of a community-police project called SisterWatch, which was set up in 2010 to protect women in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

And that report came from a community partner, not police, she added.

Ms. Desjarlais, 27, was from Saskatchewan but is believed to have spent time in the Downtown Eastside after she came to B.C. earlier this year.

“The family was working very, very hard to draw attention to the disappearance of their loved one. What we did not see was the same level of care and attention from the police service responsible,” Ms. MacDougall said.

In response to a request for comment, the Vancouver Police Department said Ms. Desjarlais was reported missing in Vancouver but her body was found in Surrey – meaning her case is now an RCMP investigation.

Ms. Desjarlais’s missing-person case was “very complicated” and for privacy reasons, the VPD cannot share information about it, VPD Sergeant Brian Montague said in an e-mail.

But he rejected the suggestion – made by a family friend in a recent media report – that race played a role in the VPD’s response to the aboriginal woman’s disappearance.

“The conclusion and their suggestions of race playing a factor in the police investigation was based on limited knowledge of the timeline and what information police were working with,” Sgt. Montague said, adding that the suggestion was “without merit.”

The cause of death has not been publicly released. A Surrey RCMP spokesman said the force would release information about Ms. Desjarlais’s case after consulting with her family.

The B.C. Coroners Service referred questions to the RCMP.

RCMP recently told Ms. Desjarlais’s sister, Felicity, that a body found in the Lower Mainland about three months ago had been identified as that of Ms. Desjarlais, family friend Dana Morenstein said on Monday.

Police told the family the body was found in a wooded area near Surrey, Ms. Morenstein said.

Ms. Morenstein, who lives in Regina, said she has known Felicity Desjarlais for about nine years and is speaking to media on her behalf.

“When she told me her sister was missing this summer I was concerned, because she said she didn’t know what to do and she didn’t feel like anything was being done,” Ms. Morenstein said.

Relatives have launched a fundraising campaign to transport Deanna Desjarlais’s body to Saskatchewan and cover funeral expenses.

Sharon Knight, whose son Robert Knight was in a relationship with Ms. Desjarlais before she went missing, said she reported Ms. Desjarlais missing to the VPD on April 16.

She remembers the date because she checked her phone records, Ms. Knight said.

Ms. Desjarlais struggled with substance abuse and other problems, but “still had a light in her,” Ms. Knight said.

Felicity Desjarlais also contacted the VPD, in July, Ms. Morenstein said.

There was confusion at the time as to whether the report should go to the VPD or the RCMP in Surrey, as Deanna Desjarlais had been seen in both places, Ms. Morenstein said.

Such jurisdictional issues plagued the investigation into serial killer Robert Pickton, who was convicted in 2007 for the second-degree murder of six women, and can still pose a challenge for families of missing women, Ms. MacDougall said.

“What is remarkable to me is that as a member of SisterWatch, I received zero information about the disappearance or that the VPD was investigating this indigenous woman’s disappearance in Vancouver [until September],” Ms. MacDougall said.

“We were on a trajectory that was moving in a good direction but we have backslid considerably in the case of Deanna Desjarlais … it is extraordinarily troubling to me.”

A national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women is currently under way.

