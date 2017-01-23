Police are searching for a Vancouver woman who is believed to have abducted her nine-year-old daughter and taken her to the United States.

New Westminster police say Makayla Estrada-Weber had a custody visit with her mother Wilma Estrada on Jan. 22.

Police say they believe the 48-year-old mother then took her daughter, violating a court order, and crossed the border into the U.S.

Acting Sgt. Jeff Scott says an Amber Alert has been issued in Washington state and authorities on both sides of the border are working together to find the mother and daughter.

Police say Estrada may be driving a grey 2003 Toyota Corolla with B.C. license plates 228MJT.

The Amber Alert issued in Washington state says the mother and daughter were last believed to be spotted in Blaine after using the Pacific Highway border crossing.

Report Typo/Error