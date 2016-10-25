Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

BURNABY, B.C. — The Canadian Press

A 53-year-old man is under arrest as detectives investigate an apparent homicide in Burnaby, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the suspect was taken into custody at a homeless camp after RCMP responded to reports of a double stabbing.

Police say an injured man was taken to hospital Monday night, when a second man died at the scene.

IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster says the suspect knew the victims and could face homicide charges.

She says the attack appears to have been targeted.

Foster says the slaying does not appear to be connected to the unsolved homicide of 56-year-old Kevin Knuff, who was killed at a nearby homeless camp on Oct. 9.

