Runaway rail cars loaded with logs crashed into a work crew in the tiny community of Woss on northern Vancouver Island, seriously injuring at least two people.

Dave Rushton, the community’s regional elected representative, says the cause of the accident is under investigation but early reports indicate a crew on the tracks was buried beneath the logs when the cars crashed into them.

Rushton says the report he received from people at the accident scene was that as many as five workers were on a section of track ahead of where the accident happened and the rail cars approached without warning.

Woss is a community of about 200 people and Rushton says everybody is aware of the accident and knows the victims.

He says he originally feared his grandson was one of the injured.

BC Emergency Health Services says it transported one person by air ambulance and another by ground after the accident.

The train is operated by Western Forest Products and Don Demens, the company’s president and chief executive officer, says they’re co-operating fully with authorities in the investigation of the derailment.

The RCMP says it is investigating the train derailment in Woss, located 75 kilometres southeast of Port McNeill, in which several people have been injured.

