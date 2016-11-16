A rift in Canada’s literary community is forming after dozens of prominent authors signed an open letter that called for an independent investigation into the University of British Columbia’s decision to fire Steven Galloway.

An online backlash has erupted over the letter, with both those who filed complaints against Galloway and outside observers expressing concerns that those who signed the letter are rallying around one of their own while silencing those who spoke out against him.

Margaret Atwood is among several authors who signed the letter and faced a barrage of criticism from young female writers on Twitter.

But Atwood defended her decision and argued the letter was about the secretive UBC process.

“Life of Pi” author Yann Martel, who signed the letter written by Joseph Boyden, says in an email he would have worded the letter differently, but the goal was to express concern that the process followed by UBC did not appear to be fair to either Galloway or the complainants.

UBC has never revealed the allegations against Galloway, who was the head of the writing program and he has not responded to numerous requests for comment.

