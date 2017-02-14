Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A person smokes a cigarette in Hialeah, Fla., in this Feb. 7, 2011, file photo. (Alan Diaz/AP)
A person smokes a cigarette in Hialeah, Fla., in this Feb. 7, 2011, file photo. (Alan Diaz/AP)

B.C. Appeal Court orders province to give up data in smoking lawsuit Add to ...

VANCOUVER — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The British Columbia government must hand over health information that tobacco giant Phillip Morris International says it needs to fight the province’s efforts to recover health-care costs from tobacco related diseases.

In a unanimous decision, a B.C. Court of Appeal panel upheld a lower court order that Phillip Morris must have access to the raw data used by the province in 2001 when it launched its lawsuit against 13 tobacco companies, including Phillip Morris.

The lawsuit seeks repayment of health-care expenses for treating patients exposed to tobacco products.

The B.C. government fought the lower court ruling, arguing the raw data contains a range of health-care information about specific patients and its release could violate privacy laws.

But B.C.’s highest court says names and information that could identify patients may be removed, but trial fairness requires production of the information requested by Phillip Morris.

The three-judge panel ruled the information is essential to proving causation and damages, and withholding those details from tobacco companies would “tip the playing field unfairly in the province’s favour.”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Recreational marijuana scores biggest wins yet (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular