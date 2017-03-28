Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Police are seen in Victoria on May 24, 2016. (CHAD HIPOLITO For The Globe and Mail)
VICTORIA — The Canadian Press

A second audit of British Columbia’s police records management system has found sensitive data involving investigations should be more securely protected.Auditor general Carol Bellringer says her initial audit in 2013 showed the system could be breached but some improvements have been made to protect against external attacks.

She says a public report was not issued then to prevent putting the system at risk, though this latest audit completed in 2016 again showed security weaknesses.

Bellringer has made one recommendation, saying directors of PRIMECorp, which manages the system, should implement all the recommendations in her report issued four years ago because the system remains vulnerable.

The PRIME-BC system links 911 operators, dispatchers and mobile workstations in police vehicles.

It allows all municipal police agencies and the RCMP across the province to exchange information and is also connected to other police systems across Canada.

