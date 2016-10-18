Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

VICTORIA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

British Columbia’s auditor general says appropriate security controls are not always in place for thousands of mobile devices used by government employees, putting sensitive information at risk.

Carol Bellringer says there is no central record of devices such as smartphones and tablets and that’s concerning because information can’t be protected without an inventory of the equipment being used.

Bellringer has issued a report on security of mobile devices used by the Office of the Chief Information Officer and five ministries with the highest security risks.

She says any loss, theft, or exposure of information accessed via mobile devices could have serious implications for the government and B.C. residents.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner also released a report on mobile-device management, focusing on privacy, and both offices have produced a list of 15 tips on how citizens can maintain security of their own devices.

Acting privacy commissioner Drew McArthur says the government has a responsibility to protect personal information and provide employees with ongoing training on privacy and security.

