The B.C. Court of Appeal has upheld the right of Trinity Western University to operate a law school, saying the Law Society of B.C. was wrong to refuse the school's application over concerns that its so-called community covenant discriminates against LGBTQ people.

The decision, released Tuesday by a panel of five judges, is expected to be appealed, putting complex issues of competing rights under the Charter before the Supreme Court of Canada‎.

In their decision, the Appeal Court judges said the law society was wrong to reverse its decision to approve the school after facing a backlash from its members, who complained that the community covenant forbids sex outside hetrosexual marriage.

“A society that does not admit of and accommodate differences cannot be a free and democratic society – one in which its citizens are free to think, to disagree, to debate and to challenge the accepted view without fear of reprisal,” the decision says.

“This case demonstrates that a well-intentioned majority acting in the name of tolerance and liberalism, can, if unchecked, impose it's views on the minority in a manner that is in fact intolerant and illiberal."

The decision is the latest in a series of court rulings related to TWU's law school, which the university first proposed in 2012 with a planned opening date of this year.

The Law Society of B.C., which represents lawyers in the province, has wrestled with the question of whether to approve a law school at TWU. Initially, in 2014, the society approved the proposal, although some benchers – essentially the society’s board of governors – opposed it.

That triggered a backlash among members and a referendum, in which a majority voted against accrediting the school.

Following that referendum, in December 2014, B.C.'s minister of advanced education revoked his consent for TWU's proposed program, pending the result of the legal case.

Much of the Appeal Court decision concerns the balancing act between rights to religious freedom and equality rights – including the right to go to law school – for LGBTQ people.

The judges said that while the school would, in principle, have a detrimental impact on the rights of LGBTQ people, that impact would be relatively small.

"TWU is a relatively small community of like-minded persons bound together by their religious principles," the judges said. "It is not for everyone. For those who do not share TWU's beliefs, there are many other options."

TWU’s law school would add 60 seats to a total of about 2,500 in Canada, the decision said, adding: “the decision not to approve will not increase accessibility to law school for LGBTQ students. The number of seats would remain the same.”

