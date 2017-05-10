Who’s running B.C. now? The election and minority rule explained





What B.C. looked like Wednesday morning

Premier Christy Clark’s BC Liberals took 43 seats on Tuesday, with 41 for John Horgan’s NDP.

That leaves the Greens holding the balance of power with a breakthrough of three seats – the most the Green party has ever held provincially or federally.

Adding to the uncertainty are absentee ballots, which won’t be counted for another two weeks and could still tip some of the closest races.

Ms. Clark held out hope Tuesday night that those absentee ballots would fall in her favour. “It is my intention to continue to lead British Columbia,” she said.





W.A.C. Bennett, shown in 1962, was B.C.'s last premier to win a minority government. ERIK SCHACK/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Minority government 101

When no one party has a majority of seats in the legislature, a minority government exists. In B.C., there are 87 legislative seats, so the Liberals needed 44 for a majority. They got 43, which is still a plurality of seats, and in minority situations, the party with a plurality is traditionally the first to be invited to form a government. But once a majority is in power, it needs the support of other parties to pass legislation, and without it, the government collapses.

B.C. has had three minority governments in its history. The last one was in 1952, when W.A.C. Bennett’s Social Credit Party won. Mr. Bennett brought down his own government in 1953 in a confidence vote about school grants, winning a majority and governing as premier until 1972.

Sometimes, but rarely, parties in a minority parliament form coalition governments, in which a written agreement exists that usually involves some sharing of cabinet posts. B.C. hasn’t had one of those since the 1940s, when the Liberals and Conservatives joined forces to prevent the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation, the ancestor of the modern NDP, from taking power.





Christy Clark, shown at left on election night, will get the first chance to form a government. But Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver – shown at right with Sonia Furstenau, who won the Cowichan Valley riding for the Greens – has a role to play in whether Ms. Clark’s government lives or dies. REUTERS, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Clark and Weaver’s next moves

For now, Ms. Clark is still premier, and she will be given the first chance to form a government, said Richard Johnston, a Canada research chair in public opinion, elections and representation at the University of British Columbia.

Mr. Johnston described the outcome as fluid, but one thing is certain: Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver is in a position of considerable power.

If he doesn't support Clark, then she's toast. ... The ball is in Weaver's court, because he holds the balance of power. The only way to get to a majority is for him to support one side or the other.

The first test of Ms. Clark’s government would be a throne speech to open the legislature. If the Liberals haven’t reached a deal with the Greens, she could dare Mr. Weaver and Mr. Horgan’s NDP to vote her down, at which point they could join forces to form a government of their own. That would be similar to what happened when Bob Rae’s NDP and the Liberals in Ontario voted down the Conservative minority government in 1986.

Mr. Johnston said it would have been an easier calculation for Mr. Weaver if the NDP had just one more seat, in which case he could feel more justified initiating a change in government. But with Ms. Clark winning the popular vote and the plurality of seats, that decision could be more volatile.

The Green Party Leader deflected questions about a possible coalition on Tuesday evening:

I've spoken to both leaders. We're going to have conversations. We're going to have to wait for the judicial reviews to be done. Nothing can be decided for the next two weeks, until we actually know what [the outcome is]. But I will be meeting with Mr. Horgan shortly and I'll be chatting with Ms. Clark as well because we believe we have a lot to offer and I'm looking forward to advancing those ideas at the B.C. legislature.

Mr. Johnston noted minority governments tend to be short-lived, and he predicted this one won’t last a full four years. That could give the Liberals an advantage in an early election, he said:

The only party that can afford to rush into an election are the Liberals, because they've got so much money.

Mr. Weaver, on the other hand, might want to avoid a snap election to preserve his party’s three seats, Mr. Johnston said:

This may be the high point in history for the Green party. Then again, may be a start of a new era. We don't know.





The absentee ballots: What happens next

The election-night results included ballots from general and advanced voting. But absentee ballots – cast by people outside of their electoral district, in a district office or by mail – will be tallied during the final count, which takes place in two weeks. In 2013, absentee ballots accounted for 9 per cent of the total vote.

Courtenay-Comox was the closest race, with the New Democrats ahead by just nine votes. That narrow result could prompt a recount, which can be requested if the margin of victory is less than 100. Other close ridings include Maple Ridge-Mission (Bob D’Eith of the NDP led by 120 votes), Coquitlam-Burke Mountain (Joan Isaacs of the Liberals was ahead by 170), and Richmond-Queensborough (Jas Johal of the Liberals led by 263).

After the final count, which begins May 22, any race that ends in a tie or where the margin of victory is less than 1/500th of total ballots cast goes to a judicial recount.





